Girl, 10, In Hospital After Alleged Sexual Assault In Delhi

A ten-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Thursday in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3.

The police rescued the girl from a nearby park in the area. The girl also received injuries on her face.

She was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment, who then referred her to All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Doctors say the in a stable condition now.

Police is examining the CCTV footage of the incident spot to catch the accused.

Earlier in three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in her school at north west Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

In August, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cab driver of a private school in southwest Delhi's Palam village.

In April, the government had issued an ordinance to provide stringent punishment, including death, for those convicted of raping minors up to the age of 12 years.

New fast-track courts will be set up to deal with such cases and special forensic kits for rape cases will be given to all police stations and hospitals in the long term, the Ordinance said.



