Delhi Mayor Poll Live Updates: House Proceedings To Begin Shortly

Delhi is set to get a Mayor and Deputy Mayor after a decade's gap as the local body reconvenes today for the second time following last month's civic elections. The mayoral poll was stalled during the first seating of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after a ruckus between the AAP and BJP. The House proceedings will begin at 11 am.

Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are the AAP's contenders for the post of mayor. The BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP). Besides the mayor and the deputy mayor, six members of the MCD's standing committee are also slated to be elected during the municipal House.

The Delhi civic polls were held on December 4 and votes were counted on December 7. The AAP had emerged as a clear winner winning 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second while the Congress won nine seats.

The first meeting of the 250 newly elected members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House on January 6 was adjourned and no election was held for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor amid protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer oath to the 10 aldermen first.