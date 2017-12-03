Delhi Hospital That Declared Newborn Dead Says Probe To Conclude Tomorrow

The probe team set up by Max Healthcare authorities to investigate a case, where the upscale private hospital incorrectly declared a baby dead, is expected to conclude its investigation tomorrow. A preliminary report will be filed on Monday evening and the detailed findings of the probe team, which includes two experts from the Indian Medical Association or the IMA, will be shared soon after, the hospital said.Max Hospital, in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, was served a notice by the Delhi Police to provide detailed information about the incident. The Delhi government's health department has also launched a probe into the matter, and will release a detailed report a week later. Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain on the Saturday said that the hospital's license could be cancelled, if found guilty of medical negligence."The expert group set up by Max Healthcare to investigate the circumstances and protocols followed regarding the premature delivery (23 weeks/5 months) of the twins and the subsequent declaration of death at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, is working swiftly towards concluding their detailed investigations. Dr Arun Agarwal, Chairman, Ethic Committee, IMA and Dr Ramesh Datta, Joint Secretary, IMA, have been included as external experts in the group," the hospital said in statement.On November 30, 22-week pregnant Varsha gave birth to twins, of which the girl was still-born. The hospital handed over the bodies of the twins to the family in plastic bags, to be taken for burial. Six hours later, the parents realised that one of the babies was squirming in its package. The baby was breathing, but needed critical medical care and had to be kept in an incubator. "The hospital said for three days it will cost Rs. 1 lakh each and after that it would cost 50,000 each day, and he had to be kept for three months," a relative said.Max healthcare authorities ordered an inquiry into the case on December 1, and said the two doctors responsible for the delivery have been sent on leave.