Delhi Man Strangles Woman To Death After She Rejects His Proposal

The accused allegedly made a plan to kill the woman after she rejected his proposal (Representational)

A 21-year-old married woman was allegedly strangled to death by a man after she rejected his proposal in northwest Delhi's Bhalaswa dairy, police said today.

The incident was reported to the police at 2.30 pm on Saturday.

When the police reached the spot, they found that the woman was allegedly strangled to death, said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of police (northwest).

The man, identified as 22-year-old Ravi, belongs to Aligarh and was arrested in connection with the case, Mr Khan said.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to killing the woman and said that he was in love with the woman and she did not reciprocate his love. When she did not accept his proposal, he hatched a conspiracy to kill her, the DCP said.

Advertisement

Ravi told police that after her husband left for work, he went to her house and allegedly strangled her, the officer said.

The woman's husband is a vegetable vendor, police said, adding that the accused used to work at a nearby factory.

For more Delhi news, click here