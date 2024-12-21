Delhi Man Stabbed To Death, Had Threatened Accused To Return Friend's Money

The victim had been living with his friend for the past four months.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in his apartment over an alleged financial dispute in Delhi's Narela area on Friday. The victim, identified as Himanshu, was living with his friend, Sumit Kaushik, at the time of the incident, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, one of the accused, Ravi, had allegedly borrowed Rs 45,000 from the victim's friend, Sumit. He, however, failed to return the money. Following this, the victim visited Ravi's house in Safiyabad and threatened his family with "consequences" if he failed to repay his friend.

Hours later, Ravi, along with his three accomplices, reached the victim's residence around 6 pm and stabbed him. They immediately fled the scene.

"A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 6.28 pm. According to preliminary investigations, Himanshu was attacked and stabbed by four individuals," a senior police official said.

Three people have been arrested in the case - Ravi (30), Sahil (24) and Ashish (26). The fourth accused, Akshay Khatri, is reportedly on the run. A case of murder has been registered against them.

"The motive behind the murder appears to be linked to a financial dispute...We are questioning the accused," the official added.

Earlier this year, two men, who were returning home after finishing work in a factory, were stabbed to death following a dispute with four juveniles in the Narela area. According to the police, four minors, aged 13 and 16, were arrested in the case.