Delhi Man Leaves Home For 'Peace', Brought Back After Wife Files Missing Report

Cops used multiple CCTV footage to find Gautam Gupta from Uttrakhand. (File)

A 52-year-old man left his home for Uttarakhand in search of "peace" without informing anyone -- only to be brought back to the national capital after his wife filed a missing report, police said on Tuesday.

A resident of Pitampura, Gautam Gupta, was brought back to Delhi on Sunday after a long trail with the help of multiple CCTV cameras, said he left his home in "search of peace".

According to police, Gautam Gupta's wife filed a missing report at Maurya Enclave police station on September 11. In the report, she stated that Gautam Gupta left the home without informing anyone.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage of the locality and found Gautam Gupta near Kohat Enclave metro station after leaving his phones at home, police said.

On scanning CCTV footage at the metro station, Gautam Gupta was seen boarding a train going towards Ghaziabad at 9:10 am and got off at Kashmiri Gate station and entered the ISBT at 9:47 am.

He was later seen near the Uttrakhand bus parking, a senior police officer said.

Cops along with the Gautam Gupta's family travelled to Haridwar, where they checked CCTV footage and found Gautam Gupta was at the bus stand.

Gautam Gupta had walked deom Haridwar and reached Rishikesh. Police followed him and found him at a hotel he was then brought back to Delhi the same day, the police officer said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.