Delhi Man Kills Woman, Her Son When Asked To Repay Loan

The accused was a batchmate of the woman's son in a computer class a year ago (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her son in Seemapuri area of Shahdara when she asked the accused to repay a Rs 25,000 loan taken from her, police said today.

The bodies of the woman and her son with multiple stab injuries were found inside their house yesterday.

The woman's body was found inside a bed box while her son's body was found in the bathroom, police said.

The accused, a resident of Nandnagri area, and the woman's son were batchmates in a computer course a year ago.

The matter came to light when the woman's sister informed the police at 9.15 pm after she could not get in touch with them.

During interrogation, the accused, reportedly in his 20s, told the police that he killed the duo on August 17, police said.

The police are also probing the role of another person in the double-murder case, police said.

