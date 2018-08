A case of death due to negligence has been registered, says police. (File)

A mechanic was electrocuted on Thursday while repairing an air-conditioner in a mall in New Delhi, police said.

"Sarwar Ali suffered an electric shock at DLF South Square Mall in Sarojini Nagar. He was declared brought dead at the Safdarjung Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said. Sarwar Ali belonged to Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

A case of death due to negligence has been registered under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.