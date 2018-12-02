Delhi Man Commits Suicide After Woman He Loved Refused To Meet Him: Police

Laxmi Narayan hung himself from his office fan with a cable wire (Representational)

A married man and a father of two sons committed suicide in Delhi by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after a young woman with whom he was in love with refused to meet him, police said today.

The incident took place on Saturday night but the family members of the deceased -- Laxmi Narayan -- informed the police on Sunday at around 9 am.

The police found Mr Narayan, a cable operator, hanging in his office at Sangam Vihar from the fan with a cable wire, senior police officer Vijay Kumar said.

A resident of nearby Tigri area, Narayan, 36, was married 16 years ago and the couple had two teenage sons.

Laxmi Narayan had befriended the young woman when he provided a cable connection at her home some months back, an officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Mr Narayan frequently talked with her on WhatsApp. He had been insisting that the young woman must meet him but she refused to do so.

On Saturday night, Laxmi Narayan, who was under the influence of alcohol, sent the girl some photos in which he was seen with cuts on his chest, Mr Kumar said.

Seeing the pictures, the young woman and Mr Narayan had a heated row following which he killed himself, the officer said.

