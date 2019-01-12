Man Beats Neighbour To Death With Digging Fork After Argument

The weapon used in the crime has been recovered, police said. (Representational image)

Highlights A 23-year-old man was attacked with a digging fork after an argument Police said neither the accused nor the victim were drunk at the time The weapon used in the crime has been recovered, police said

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death with a digging fork allegedly by his neighbour after a fight broke out between them, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday, they said, adding the man who died has been identified.

The fight broke out between the two at around 8 pm when Indrajeet Mishra, a security guard, visited his sister's house in Rana Park area and met his brother-in-law's brother Gautam Kumar, police said.

Mishra told police that both of them were talking on the roadside when one Dhan Kumar alias Sanjay (29), a labourer and a resident of the same locality, came there in his mini-truck, a senior police officer said.

The mini-truck hit Mr Gautam's two-wheeler which was parked nearby following which an argument broke out between them, following which Kumar allegedly picked up a digging fork and attacked Gautam.

Gautam was taken to Baba Sahib Ambedkar hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

A case has been registered and the accused was arrested the same night, he said.

The weapon used for the commission of the crime was also recovered, he added.

Police said neither the accused nor the victim were drunk at the time of the incident.