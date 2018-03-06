Delhi Man, Attacked By Group, Rushes To BJP Leader's Office To Save Self The leader's supporters told police that the attackers ransacked the office and damaged CCTV cameras installed there.

Unidentified assailants on Monday attacked a man, who ran to a BJP leader's office in the Rohini area to save himself, police said.



The incident occurred around 8.30 pm.



Himanshu Chikara beat up Sumit around 5.30 pm. Around 8.30 pm, Sumit and his friends went to Chikara's residence to avenge it.



They attacked Himanshu Chirkara, who ran towards the office of BJP leader Vikas Parashar, police said.



Sumit and his friends gave him a chase and entered the BJP leader's office.



The leader's supporters told police that the attackers ransacked the office and damaged CCTV cameras installed there.



Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "The incident happened at Bawana district vice president Vikas Parashar's office."





The attackers chased a man and entered Mr Parashar's office, he said.



Himanshu is not a party worker, he added.



Another BJP leader claimed the attackers fired a shot in the air.



