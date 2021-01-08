Man Posing As Senior Bureaucrat, AIIMS Professor, Arrested: Delhi Police

On Tuesday, the man was apprehended from central Delhi.

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a senior bureaucrat and an assistant professor at AIIMS in Delhi to cheat people, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Devendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Mishra was posing as a visiting faculty at AIIMS' cardiology department and Army Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, and an advisor in NITI Aayog to cheat the public, a senior officer said.

"On Tuesday, he was apprehended from central Delhi," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

Two mobile phones, three SIM cards, fake ID cards of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and AIIMS, and Rs 68,000 cash were recovered from his possession, the police said.

During interrogation, Mishra told the police that he came to Delhi in 2008 and started a blood collection centre at Vinod Nagar, Laxmi Nagar. However, he had to shut shop due to losses, they said.

Thereafter, he started cheating people by posing as senior bureaucrats and doctor of prestigious hospitals, they added.

He also approached the district magistrate of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh to issue a gun license to one Sanjay Sharma in lieu of money, the police said.

