Man In Delhi Allegedly Kills Wife, Tells Family She Was Electrocuted

The man later revealed that he suspected his wife of having an affair, police said.

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and then informed his family members that she died of electrocution in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said.

Police was informed about the death of a woman under mysterious circumstances yesterday.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the woman's funeral pyre was doused and the bones seized.

The man was initially interrogated and he claimed that his wife got electrocuted in July 20. He also told his family members that she got electrocuted. Thereafter, he planned her cremation on July 21, they said.

During interrogation, the man revealed that he suspected his wife of having an affair and strangulated her on July 20, police said.

The couple was married for the last five years and have a three-year-old daughter.