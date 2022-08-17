Delhi Lt Governor Recommends Action Against IAS Officer In Bribery Case

The Lt Governor has made this recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs. (FILE)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting Rs 50 lakh bribe to grant "undue favours" to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, LG office sources said on Wednesday.

Mr Rai is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.

They said Mr Rai, during his tenure as the vice chairman of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), "virtually let off" executive engineer P S Meena in two disproportionate asset cases -- one involving Meena's son and the other involving his wife.

The sources said Mr Saxena has recommended action against Mr Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, for indulging in "misconduct” while performing official duty.

"The LG has made this recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the basis of substantiated recommendation made by the CBI in a matter where Udit Prakash allegedly took a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for extending undue favours to an executive engineer, P S Meena, in DAMB, by diluting punishment against him in two cases of corruption," one of the sources said.

A complaint in this regard was lodged with the Home Ministry on February 10, 2020.

