Delhi Logs 1,320 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Crosses 27,000

With new 1,320 cases, total number of virus cases in Delhi has climbed to 27,654.(Representational)

Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 27,500 while the deaths due to the disease mounted to 761, authorities said.

The highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 1,513 -- was recorded on June 3.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Delhi health department said the deaths from coronavirus infection has risen to 761 and the total number of cases mounted to 27,654.

A total of 53 fatalities were reported on June 5, which took place between May 25 and June 5, the bulletin said, adding that 20 of these deaths took place on June 3 and 19 on June 4.

It, however, said the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 26,334 including 708 deaths.

