Delhi Liquor Prices And Where To Find Private Shops. Check Here

Several private liquor vends opened recently in Delhi now have different addresses. (Representational)

A list of liquor prices in Delhi and where to find stores selling them has been uploaded online by the Excise Department to help customers locate the newly opened vends in the city.

Several private liquor vends opened recently now have different addresses and buyers often face difficulty in locating one.

Find Liquor Prices

The excise department website now lists prices of all liquors being sold across the city. One can navigate through the type of liquor and category they want to find the prices of the one they are looking for.

How To Locate A Store

To find a store, open the Delhi excise department website (click here).

Select private vend from the first dropdown menu for category.

You can select the district as well

Under the city's new excise policy, as the government exited liquor business, around 850 new private vends were being set up across Delhi.

The new policy aims at replacing the older liquor vends with posh and spacious stores that offer walk-in facilities.