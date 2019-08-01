Delhi Lieutenant Governor's Private Secretary Duped Of Rs 1 Lakh

Anoop Thakur is the private secretary to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's private secretary has been allegedly duped of over Rs 1 lakh by unidentified persons in three unauthorised credit card transactions, police said on Thursday.

According to a First Information Report or FIR, Anoop Thakur, received a message around 6.30 pm on Tuesday from an unknown source for a one-time password (OTP) while he was in his office.

Thakur called the customer care of the bank and blocked his credit card, but three transactions of Rs 48,000, Rs 40,944 and Rs 42,951 were made in the meantime, the complaint said.

He has lost over Rs 1.31 lakh in those three transactions, the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation in on, the police said.

An official from the governor's office said Thakur is the private secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, but denied such incident.

