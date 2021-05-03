'Need Action Plan To Address Beds, Oxygen Shortage': Delhi Lt Governor To Officials

Several city hospitals have almost run out of basic oxygen, beds (File)

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday asked departments concerned to furnish an action plan to address the shortage of hospital beds, medicines, medical oxygen as well as increasing the capacity of crematoriums and graveyards amid a surge in Covid cases in Delhi.

The Lieutenant Governor, who is in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, has also suggested employing services of recently retired doctors and para medical services to plug the gaps in the city's health infrastructure.

"Hon'ble Lt Governor has sought further advise from concerned departments/agencies with regard to availability of key medicines, beds, medical oxygen & augmentation of capacities at crematoriums/grave yards, with the aim of addressing the ongoing problems being faced by people," the Lieutenant Governor's office said in a tweet.

A massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital has resulted in shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines for patients.

The city hospitals, running low on medical oxygen, have been sending SOS messages to authorities pleading them to save serious patients.

Twelve Covid patients died at Batra hospital after its oxygen supply depleted on Saturday.

Mr Baijal has also asked the departments and agencies of the Delhi government to furnish quantifiable action plan that could be monitored while addressing the problems due to shortages.

"He has asked for submission of a quantifiable action plan with monitorable time lines in this regard. HLG has also suggested that the possibility of reemploying recently retired Doctors and other para medical staff, where ever required, be looked into to address shortages," the Lieutenant Governor's Office said in another tweet.

With a large number of serious patients, several city hospitals have almost run out of basic facilities like oxygen, beds.

People left to fend for themselves amid the unprecedented crisis, have been forced to plead for help on social media platforms and also desperately run around the city looking for life saving oxygen cylinders, refills and medicines for their family members and friends infected with the virus.

The rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 has also led to shortages of wood and space at crematoriums and land for burials at graveyards.

