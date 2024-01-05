Delhi Lt Governor Praises Temple For Bringing Down Its Gate To Facilitate Traffic

Delhi LG VK Saxena commended Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Marg for bringing down its gate to ensure safer pedestrian movement and reduce traffic jams.

In a post on X, VK Saxena shared a video of the Jhandewalan Mandir bringing down its gate and described the incident as exemplary.

"The ancient Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Marg has voluntarily brought down its gate beside the foot-over bridge, on my request. This exemplary exercise will ensure safer pedestrian movement and reduce traffic jams on this important arterial connecting North and South Delhi," Mr Saxena posted on X.

The ancient Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Marg has voluntarily brought down its gate beside the foot over bridge, on my request. This exemplary exercise will ensure safer pedestrian movement & reduce traffic jams on this important arterial connecting North & South Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vZqeMIrb4C — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 5, 2024

He further said that this incident will bring relief to residents and commuters of heavily congested areas and saluted the civic spirit of the temple.

"It will bring major relief to residents and commuters of heavily congested areas like Eid Gaah, Sadar Bazar, Azad Market, Model Basti, Pul Bangash and Motia Khan, among others. My salute to the civic spirit of the Temple Management", Delhi LG added.

