Fire Breaks Out In Mobile Repair Shop In Delhi's Karol Bagh

Five fire engines were sent to the spot in Karol Bagh, Delhi. (Representational)

A fire broke out in two mobile repairing shops in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market on Saturday.

According to the officials, they received information about the fire at around 11.50 AM following which five fire engines were sent to the spot.

It was found that two mobile repairing shops which were operating from a basement had caught fire.

The blaze was brought under control at around 12.20 PM and no casualty has been reported, they said.

The incident comes after 17 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in the early morning hours of February 12.

