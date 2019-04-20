Fire Breaks Out In Mobile Repair Shop In Delhi's Karol Bagh

Fire in Delhi's Karol Bagh brought under control, no casualty reported.

Delhi | | Updated: April 20, 2019 18:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fire Breaks Out In Mobile Repair Shop In Delhi's Karol Bagh

Five fire engines were sent to the spot in Karol Bagh, Delhi. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A fire broke out in two mobile repairing shops in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market on Saturday.

According to the officials, they received information about the fire at around 11.50 AM following which five fire engines were sent to the spot.

It was found that two mobile repairing shops which were operating from a basement had caught fire.

The blaze was brought under control at around 12.20 PM and no casualty has been reported, they said.

The incident comes after 17 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in the early morning hours of February 12.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

delhi firekarol baghno casualty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MayawatiHD Deve GowdaRobert MuellerHardik PatelBataElections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsLalit ModiGood FridayPixel 3Avengers EndgameHanuman JayantiPink Moon

................................ Advertisement ................................