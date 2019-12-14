Metro Gates Of Janpath, Jamia Millia Islamia Stations Closed Due To Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Citizenship Act

Entry gates at Janpath metro were closed due to protests at Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday closed the entry and exit gates at Janpath and Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations as hundreds gather to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit at Janpath has been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC tweeted.

In another tweet, the rail body updated about the closure of entry and exit gates at Jamia Millia Islamia station.

On Friday also, the entry and exit gates at Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations were closed for over an hour due to protests against the amended citizenship act.

The stations were closed after a Delhi Police advisory in view of the protest march by Jamia Millia Islamia students from the university campus to the parliament to express their opposition to the controversial legislation.