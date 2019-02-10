'Depressed' Engineering Services Officer Commits Suicide In Delhi: Police

The officer, 25, was found hanging from the ceiling in his flat in Delhi, police said. (Representational)

An Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer was found dead on Saturday in southwest Delhi's Munirka area and is believed to have committed suicide.

Pranav Tiwari, 25, was found hanging from the ceiling in his room by his flatmates, police said.

Pranav, a native of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, was living with his three of his friends -- Dheeraj Pandey, Devender Patel and Vivek -- in Munirka, police said.

On Saturday evening, Pranav was alone at the flat. Two of his flatmates had gone to a nearby mall and one other was out of town, a senior police officer said.

When the two flatmates returned home at around 9 pm, they found the door locked from inside.

They arranged for a ladder and climbed up the balcony on the backside of the house, the officer said. They saw Pranav hanging from the ceiling, brought him down and took him to a nearby hospital, he said.

At the hospital, he was declared brought dead. No external injury was found on the body, police said.

According to his flatmates, Pranav was suffering from depression, police said, adding that the investigation is underway.