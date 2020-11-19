Delhi High Court To Transfer Around 215 Judicial Officers From Different Courts

The judicial officers shall be under control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the District

The Delhi High Court through a circular has decided to transfer around 215 judicial officers from different Delhi courts. Over 90 postings pertain to newly inducted officers in the Delhi Judicial Services also.

The Delhi High Court's circular issued on Wednesday lists the names of 168 judges who were transferred and another 47 judicial officers who have been posted as Metropolitan Magistrates (MMs).

The judicial officers shall be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the District to which they have been allocated. Judicial officers posted as MMs shall be assigned tasks of link duty, TIP, inquest proceedings, recording statements under Section 164 CrPC besides administrative duties.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja who has been hearing former union minister MJ Akbar's defamation case against Journalist Priya Ramani has also been transferred to another court by the Delhi High court.

ACMM Pahuja who was hearing the matters of a Special MP/MLA Court in Rouse Avenue District Court, has now been transferred to Karkardooma District Court as Senior Civil Judge cum Rent Controller.

Recently, District and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue, New Delhi had refused to transfer MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani from the Special MP/MLA Court.