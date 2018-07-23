Delhi Air Hostess' In-Laws Granted Interim Protection From Arrest

Anissia Batra had fallen off the terrace of her home in Panchsheel Park in Hauz Khas area on July 13

The Delhi High Court today granted interim protection from arrest to the in-laws of Anissia Batra, an air hostess who fell to her death from her south Delhi home.

Last week, the Delhi Police arrested deceased Anissia Batra's husband Mayank Singhvi.

Justice Mukta Gupta granted interim protection to Mayank Singhvi's parents RS Singhvi and his wife Sushma Singhvi till August 2, the next date of hearing.

The court also asked the police to file a status report on the plea of the Singhvi couple seeking anticipatory bail.

Anissia Batra's family has alleged that it was a case of murder even as police registered a suicide case on July 15.

The complaint said the woman was assaulted since she was married, in February 2016.