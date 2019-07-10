Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Free Metro Ride For Women

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging AAP Government's Proposal To Make Metro Ride Free For Women.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the AAP government's proposal to make metro ride free for women.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain the plea, saying there is no substance in it and imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner.

The court also rejected the prayer in the petition seeking reduction of fares and to make 15 slabs of the ticket price instead of existing six.

"Fixation of fares is a statutory provision and it depends on several factors including cost which cannot be determined in a PIL," the bench said

