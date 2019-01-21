Delhi Head Constable Dies Week After Being Injured In Chase

The Delhi police constable has succumbed to his injuries, the police said on Sunday. (Representational)

A Delhi Police head constable, who was injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, has succumbed to his injuries, the police said on Sunday.

Rajpal Kasana, posted in Special Cell, was fighting for life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre since January 14 when his motorcycle was hit from behind while chasing an arms smuggler, they said.

A resident of Ghaziabad, Kasana breathed his last on Saturday, they added.

"On Monday at around 3 pm, we had got a tip off that an arms supplier would be coming to RK Puram from Ghazipur via ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Barapullah road. A team was formed that included Kasana," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

"Kasana and Mohit Panwar were on their motorcycle when they spotted the suspect on the Barapullah road and gave chase, however, another vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind and fled," he added.

Kasana received severe head injuries and along with Panwar was taken to AIIMS.

The head constable had joined Delhi police in 1998 and was transferred to the Special Cell in 2006.

He played a vital role in the arrest of Salli Khan, a criminal from Mewat and his seven associates in 2013 following which he was promoted as head constable.