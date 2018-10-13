Delhi Gynaecologist Found Dead At Her Clinic, Body Had Multiple Cuts

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of her husband, police said.

A 48-year-old gynaecologist was killed at her clinic by unknown assailants near Indira Puram area, police said Friday.

Sarla Nath was found dead by her children who had gone to the hospital to see her, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said.

Upon getting information, police reached the spot and examined the body. Prima facie it seems that she was killed by knife or scissors as there were several slit marks on the body.

Police is monitoring CCTV camera footage, they said.

After completing legal formalities, police sent the body for autopsy. An FIR has been registered on the complaint of her husband, they said.