Delhi Government To Repair 1,400 Km Worth Of City Roads

The Delhi government will be hiring sprinklers to clean the city roads. (Representational)

Delhi government will repair 1,400 kilometre roads that come under the PWD, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

The government will repair 1,400 kilometre roads that are broader than 45 feet and fall under the Public Works Department, he said at a press conference.

"The repair work will comprise repairing of the footpath, replacing kerbstones," he said.

The chief minister said that the government will be hiring 150 sprinklers that will wash the roads every day and also the plants and trees on the roadside.

Apart from these, another 250 sprinklers will be hired that will wash the roads in the 250 wards of MCD.

He said that the work will be monitored by a third party, which will deploy vehicles with cameras to see whether the work is being carried out properly.

