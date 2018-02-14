Delhi Government To Release Song On 3rd Anniversary

The song is composed and sung by singer Vishal Dadlani and written by party leader Dilip Pandey.

Delhi | | Updated: February 14, 2018 08:21 IST
The song higlights the work of AAP government in health, education and other sectors in the last 3 years.

New Delhi:  The Delhi government will release a song on its third anniversary today to highlight its achievements.

The song is composed and sung by singer Vishal Dadlani and written by party leader Dilip Pandey, highlights the works of the Arvind Kejriwal government in health, education and other sectors in the last three years.

'Abhi hua teen saal Kejriwal, aage hoga sandar paanch saal Kejriwal', are the lyrics of the song.

Before wresting power in February 2015, the AAP had launched a song 'Paanch Saal Kejriwal'. Last year, on its second anniversary, the AAP government had released a booklet.

To mark the occasion, Mr Kejriwal and cabinet ministers will answer questions of people through social media and phone calls today.

The ministers along with the chief minister will also highlight the achievements of the AAP government at a programme to be hosted at the NDMC convention centre.

Delhi Government anniversaryAAP Government anniversaryArvind Kejriwal government

