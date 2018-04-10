Delhi Government To Give Rupees 14 Lakh To Gold Medalist Manika Batra Manish Sisodia said the reward will be given to Ms Batra under the sports policy of the government.

Share EMAIL PRINT Manika Batra won a gold medal in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games 2018. (File photo) New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said the Delhi government will give Rupees 14 lakh to paddler Manika Batra for winning a gold medal in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia.



He announced in the Delhi assembly that the reward will be given to Ms Batra under the sports policy of the government.



"The Delhi government will give Rs 14 lakh to Manika Batra," the deputy chief minister told the House.



Under the policy, Rs 14 lakh is given to a CWG gold medal winner, while Rs 10 lakh is given to silver medal winner, Mr Sisodia said.



He said Rs 6 lakh is given for winning bronze medal at Commonwealth Games. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and other legislators congratulated Ms Batra for winning the gold medal.



On Sunday, Ms Batra inspired India to a historic gold medal with her stunning singles victories in Table Tennis, fashioning an unthinkable 3-1 win over formidable Singapore in the final of the women's team event at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.





