Delhi Government To Challenge HC Order On GTB Hospital Project: Official

The high court today quashed the Aam Aadmi Party government's circular on GTB hospital. (File)

The Delhi government will challenge the high court order quashing its circular on giving preferential treatment to city residents at the GTB Hospital, an official said today.

Under the pilot project implemented early October, the residents of Delhi get preference at the registration counters, in-patient department, tests and medicine counter service, and identification is done on the basis of voter identity card at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

"It is the duty of any government to provide better facilities to the taxpayers," a Delhi government spokesperson said.

"The Delhi government will challenge the court's order in the honourable Supreme Court," he added.

The proposal to give preference to the residents of Delhi at the hospital in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden was approved in August by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The high court, however, today quashed the Aam Aadmi Party government's circular.