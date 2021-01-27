Delhi Government Hospitals To Resume Surgeries, Other Medical Services

Delhi health department has decided to resume surgeries, OPDs and other medical services.

In view of the falling number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi health department has decided to resume surgeries, OPDs and other medical services at all city government-run hospitals, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fifth time the daily incidences' count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.24 per cent.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,820 with seven new fatalities, the authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department issued an order saying, "In supersession of all previous orders in this regard and in view of the decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that all kinds of surgeries/ invasive procedures/ IPD/OPDs and other medical services shall be started in all hospitals under the government of Delhi, including the society hospitals".

OPD services at LNJP Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital had already been resumed earlier this month.