Delhi To Maintain Status Quo On Prohibited Activities Till September 2

The Delhi government on Monday decided to maintain status quo on prohibited activities till September 2 in the national capital.

In an order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said the government reviewed the present COVID-19 situation and it has been considered to continue the restrictions on those activities which are presently not permitted in the city.

According to the order, acting Chief Secretary Satya Gopal has directed all the departments and authorities concerned to maintain "status quo" with respect to prohibited activities as on date till September 2.

While gyms have not been allowed to reopen in the city, weekly markets have been allowed to function on a trial basis till September 6.

On August 29, the Union Home Ministry had issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

