Delhi Government Adopts Tech-Driven Approach To Fix Unsafe Roads

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) is adopting a tech-driven approach to road safety, introducing new dashboards and digital tools to tackle potholes, dark spots, waterlogging, and accident-prone stretches.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with officials and experts from the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), where a set of digital platforms was discussed. Most of these initiatives are still in development and will be piloted before being rolled out citywide.

"PWD is committed to tapping the power of technology for effective management of Delhi's roads. These digital platforms will help us in real-time monitoring, quicker response, and long-term solutions, ensuring that common people experience safety and convenience at every step," Mr Verma said.

Blackspots and Fatal Crashes

According to Delhi Traffic Police, the city reported 1,132 accidents at 111 black spots in 2024, leading to 483 deaths and 649 injuries. By July 2025, another 25 black spots were flagged, linked to 176 crashes, including 88 fatalities.

Fatal accidents have dipped nearly 15% in the first five months of 2025 compared to last year, but officials admit that unsafe stretches remain a serious concern. The proposed Road Asset Mapping Application is expected to create a geo-tagged digital inventory of Delhi's road infrastructure to help track such spots more effectively.

Dark Spots and Street Lighting

Lighting gaps remain one of the biggest threats to commuter safety. A PWD report to Delhi Police in May 2025 revealed that of 4,289 dark spots identified across the city, only about 2,800 have been fixed.

To plug this gap, the government is working on a Street Light Monitoring System and a Dark Spot Dashboard that will integrate complaints from citizens, police, and elected representatives to ensure quicker repairs.

Potholes and Waterlogging

Potholes are another recurring menace. PWD claims it repaired 3,433 potholes in a single day in June 2025 across 1,400 km of roads. But monsoon rains quickly reopened cracks, forcing the government to order another round of repairs.

A real-time pothole and waterlogging complaint dashboard is being designed to ensure quicker grievance redressal.

The Road Ahead

Other tools such as a Project Monitoring System for PWD works over Rs 1 crore are also being developed, with Mr Verma directing officials to provide constituency-wise reports for greater accountability.

For Delhi's commuters, the promise is significant: faster repairs, safer roads, and more transparency. But with nearly 1,500 dark spots still unresolved and potholes returning each monsoon, the question remains: will these digital dashboards deliver real change on the ground?