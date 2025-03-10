Advertisement
Delhi Police Link Team India's Champions Trophy Victory To Safe Driving

In a post on X, the Delhi Police compared the Men in Blues' strategies to safe driving practices.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Police Link Team India's Champions Trophy Victory To Safe Driving
Delhi Police used India's victory to promote awareness about responsible driving and road discipline.

The Delhi Police have congratulated Team India after they claimed their third ICC Champions Trophy title on Sunday. In a post on X, the Delhi Police compared the Men in Blues' strategies to safe driving practices. They used India's victory to promote awareness about responsible driving and road discipline.

The post read, "Congratulations Team India on winning #ChampionsTrophy," adding life lessons learned from the championship.

"Team effort (defensive driving), Coordination (lane discipline), Communication (signals) & a dash of 'magic spin' (caution)," the Delhi Police posted, drawing a parallel between India's win and what commuters could learn from them.

The post was widely appreciated by the public, with many praising the Delhi Police for their creative and impactful message. 

A user asked if he could finally have permission to burst crackers. 

Another user appreciated Delhi Police's message.

This wasn't the first time Delhi Police used a popular event or meme to draw home their point. Earlier, they referred to the viral 'Ganji Chudail' meme, an animated character, to convey a message about road safety. 

They posted a picture of the meme character wearing a helmet with the text, "Sabko helmet pehnate hain Delhi Police wale (Delhi Police makes everyone wear helmets)".

On Sunday, India beat New Zealand by four wickets with six balls to spare in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This was India's third title. They last won the Champions Trophy in 2013. India was joint-winner with Sri Lanka way back in 2002.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant 76-run innings in the Indian chase. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindran was declared the player of the tournament for his all-round heroics.

