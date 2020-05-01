Woman Gives Birth In Police Van In Delhi

The mother and the infant- both are fine, police official said. (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman on Thursday gave birth to a girl with the help of a female constable in a police vehicle while on her way to the hospital in north Delhi's Gopalpur area, officials said.

Around 9:30 am on Thursday, the police rushed to the spot after receiving information that the woman was in acute labour pain.

While they were taking her to the Tirath Ram Hospital in Civil Lines, she delivered in the PCR van. The delivery was facilitated by woman constable Resham, a senior police officer said.

"The mother and the infant were admitted in Tirath Ram Hospital and both are fine," he said.

