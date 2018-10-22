Delhi Fuel Pump Strike LIVE Updates: 400 Petrol Pumps Shut Today

Delhi Fuel: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stood at Rs 81.44 per litre and Rs 74.92 per litre (PTI)

400 petrol pumps in Delhi will remain shut today to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's refusal to lower the Value Added Tax or VAT on petrol and diesel. The strike could cause inconvenience to commuters today, as petrol pumps across Delhi will be shut for 23 hours. The protest was called by the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association on October 10, which was days after the centre decided to slash VAT for 13 states which are led by the ruling BJP. The association said customers had been flocking to adjoining states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to get access to cheaper fuel, something which the association said sharply dipped petrol and diesel sales in the national capital.

"The price reduction in UP and Haryana has led to a decline in sale of petrol by 20% and diesel by 30% in Delhi till October 15. It is expected to further decline in the coming days," Nischal Singhania, president of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association, told NDTV.

Mr Kejriwal however, alleged the strike was politically motivated. ""Petrol pump owners have told us privately that this is a BJP-sponsored strike, actively supported by oil companies," he tweeted.

Petrol and diesel prices at the national capital today, stood at Rs 81.44 per litre (a decrease by 30 paise) and Rs 74.92 per litre (a decrease by 27 paise), according to news agency ANI. On Sunday, petrol prices stood at Rs 81.74, whereas diesel cost Rs 75.19 per litre.

The petrol dealers' body also alleged buying lower-grade fuel from neighbouring states will result in pollution levels shooting up in Delhi.

