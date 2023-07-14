Video: People Get Electric Shocks From Faulty Pole In Flooded Delhi Street

Delhi residents have been struggling to wade through the Yamuna water which has flooded the streets and also submerged houses, shops and cars. Amid the chaos, malfunctioning electric poles have added to the misery of residents. Those passing through Delhi's ITO on foot are getting shocks from electric poles after being forced to walk on the edge of the sidewalks by the Yamuna waters.

Visuals from today morning show several people queueing up to cross the ITO sidewalk where some electric poles are malfunctioning and giving a jolt.

Authorities have cut the power supply to the poles now.

A 34-year-old woman got electrocuted last month in front of her children at the New Delhi railway station. A 17-year-old died in another part of the city while trying to wade through a street filled with water into which a live wire had fallen. The death of 17-year-old Sohail has come to light on a day the National Human Rights Commission sent notices to the chairman of the Railway Board, the Delhi government and the city police over the woman's death, pointing to "life-threatening lapses" and "apparent negligence of the authorities".

Closure of roads has resulted in massive traffic jams adding to the misery of commuters.

Siddhart Srivastav, an advocate by profession, said he managed to cover around four to five kilometres in three hours.

"I left my home in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh around 8.30 am and was going to Tis Hazari court. It took me three hours to enter Delhi through GT Road where traffic remained chock-a-block. Now, I am looking for a U-turn to go back home," he said.