Delhi Feels Sudden Drop In Temperature Amid Ongoing September Rain

Residents in Delhi and surrounding areas today woke up to a pleasant morning with light rain in some parts of the city, meteorological department officials said.



The minimum temperature settling at 22 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.



The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, received 13.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 AM, a weather department official said.



Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 8.6 mm, 9.6 mm, 6.3 mm and 8.3 mm rainfall during the same period.



The weather office has forecast intermittent rains throughout the day.



"The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.



Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 27 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively