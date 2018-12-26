Delhi Experiences Coldest Day At 3.6 Degrees, Lowest Recorded This Season

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature had settled at 5.0 degrees Celsius.

Delhi | | Updated: December 26, 2018 12:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Experiences Coldest Day At 3.6 Degrees, Lowest Recorded This Season

On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius.


New Delhi: 

A cold wave swept through Delhi on Wednesday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest this winter, the Met office said.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average. It is the lowest temperature recorded so far this year," it said.

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 3.0 degrees Celsius after December 28.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 97 per cent.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature had settled at 5.0 degrees Celsius.

For more Delhi news, click here

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi coldDelhi minimum temperature

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs Australia20 Rs New NoteBank StrikeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBaba AmteMayank AgarwalTata SkyFlipkart SaleHonor View20Meteor ShowerWagon R

................................ Advertisement ................................