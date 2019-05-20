Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP To Win 6 Seats In Delhi, Predicts Poll Of Polls

The BJP had won all seats in Delhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. (File)

The BJP will sweep the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, winning 6 out of 7 seats, the poll of polls -- an aggregate of exit polls -- predicted on Sunday. The Congress will win a lone seat, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which leads the state government, will score a naught.

While the Aaj Tak-Axis My India and News 18 India-IPSOS polls predicted 6-7 seats for the BJP and a seat for the Congress, ABP News-Nielsen gave 5 seats to the BJP and a seat each to its rivals.

News Nation and India TV-CNX's exit poll gave all seven seats to the BJP.

The BJP had won all seats in Delhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The exit polls said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP will win almost as many seats as it did in 2014 and form a government comfortably. The poll of polls gives the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

The poll of polls indicates that the BJP, as it had calculated, will make up for its losses in Uttar Pradesh with a surge in Odisha and West Bengal.

The AAP and the Congress were in talks for an alliance in Delhi. Opposition from the Congress's state leaders in Delhi was only the first hurdle. There were two more states in line - one of them Punjab, where AAP won four seats in the 2014 national election.

Out to expand its footprint in the states around Delhi, AAP aimed at the 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana and the 13 in Punjab, insisting that it could win all 7 seats in Delhi. The Congress, which wanted at least three seats in Delhi, was not ready to share in either state.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

On May 23, follow NDTV for fastest election results.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.