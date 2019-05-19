Elections 2019: Naveen Patnaik's BJP, BJD Neck-And-Neck In Odisha, Predict Poll Of Polls

Elections 2019: The poll of polls for Odisha is out now; there are 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha

Early predictions in the poll of polls for Odisha show the BJP neck-and-neck with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at 10 seats each in the state that has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

A health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

Among the main candidates in Odisha, Mr Patnaik contested in two seats - Hinjili in Ganjam district and Bijepur in Bargarh. Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra contested from Bolangir assembly seat, while BJP's legislature party leader KV Singhdeo is contested from Patnagarh.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won a single parliamentary seat of the 21 in Odisha and 10 of the 147 assembly seats.

Odisha voted in four phases of the seven-round national election.

