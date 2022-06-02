Delhi Election Body Appoints Cricketer Yash Dhull As State Icon

Yash Dhull made his first-class cricket debut for the Delhi Cricket Team in the Ranji Trophy. (File)

Delhi Election Commission on Thursday appointed Cricketer Yash Dhull as the State Icon for NCT of Delhi to motivate youngsters to get enrolled to exercise their right to vote.

The Indian Cricketer and ECI State Icon for NCT of Delhi called on Dr Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.

The CEO congratulated Yash Dhull for his outstanding performance in cricket at such a young age.

During the meeting, various issues related to electoral registration, especially for young and new voters, and the role of Yash Dhull to educate and motivate the youngsters to enrol themselves in the electoral roll were discussed.

Mr Dhull assured Dr Ranbir Singh to provide all possible support to enhance the electoral participation of the young population.

Cricketer agreed to participate in college-level voter awareness events as well.

He thanked the CEO for choosing him as the State Icon of Delhi for making a stronger and more inclusive democracy in the country.

Yash Dhull made his first-class cricket debut for the Delhi Cricket Team in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy.

He was also the Captain for India for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. India has won the prestigious World Cup 2022 tournament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)