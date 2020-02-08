Delhi Election 2020: Poll Officer Dies In East Delhi's Babarpur

Voting for the 70-member Assembly is underway in Delhi where the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress are in a direct fight against each other.

Voting for the 70-member Assembly is underway in Delhi.

New Delhi:

While the voting for the Assembly election is underway in the national capital, a polling officer posted at Babarpur Assembly constituency died on Saturday.

Confirming the news of the death of the polling officer, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, said: "Yes, one of our polling officer number 3, Udham Singh passed away this morning."

Babarpur constituency is situated in east Delhi.

According to the poll panel officials, Singh passed away after a cardiac arrest.

"However, the real cause of his death will be ascertained by the doctors," a poll official said.

He was declared brought dead to hospital.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

