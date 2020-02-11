'Sweeping Victory': Jyotiraditya Scindia Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted a congratulatory message to AAP.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia this afternoon tweeted a congratulatory message to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal as the AAP surged ahead in Delhi where counting of votes began this morning. People in Delhi "have placed their trust" in AAP again, he wrote.

"#ResultOnDelhi congratulations @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal for the sweeping victory. The people of Delhi have placed their trust in your team again. Hope you will make the city cleaner, safer and better. Wishing you all the best! (sic)" Mr Scindia tweeted this afternoon.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP - seeking a third term in the national capital - is set for a two-thirds majority in Delhi, three days after assembly elections were held in the city. The BJP, after a slow start, made steady gains but remained a distant second.

Congratulatory messages soon started pouring in for the AAP. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose team managed Mr Kejriwal's campaign, was among the first to send a message. "Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!" tweeted Mr Kishor, who was recently expelled by Nitish Kumar's JDU, a BJP ally.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms and was part of Mr Kejriwal's 49-day government, maintained a steady score of zero.

Congress leaders - Sharmistha Mukherjee and Khushbu Sundar - have called for an introspection as counting of votes proceeds in Delhi.

Wasnt expecting magic in Delhi for #Congress Decimated yet again. Are we doing enough? Are we doing it right? Are we on the right track? NO is the big answer. We need to start working now. Its now or never. Ground level,middle level n top level. Things need to be set right. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) February 11, 2020

We r again decimated in Delhi.Enuf of introspection, time 4 action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy & unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect-all r factors.Being part of d system, I too take my share of responsibility — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

The Congress had a comparatively lacklustre campaign. With the party yet to recover from its crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha election, its top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended few rallies. The state Congress, whose factionalism became glaring ahead of the general elections, got a further blow when Sheila Dikshit, three-time Chief Minister and state unit chief, died in July.