Raghav Chadha, AAP's Delhi Candidate, Flooded By Marriage Proposals

Delhi Elections 2020: AAP's Raghav Chadha is contesting from is contesting from Rajinder Nagar.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, a candidate for the Saturday Delhi election, has drawn support of a different kind during his campaign, and it is not clear whether all of it will translate into votes. He has been bombarded with marriage proposals, at least a dozen, according to his social media team.

The chartered accountant-turned-politician, one of AAP's 39 star campaigners, is contesting from Rajinder Nagar and has held multiple roadshows and public meetings to canvass support. Glimpses of his campaign trail are regularly shared on his Instagram and Twitter account.

The social media team of Mr Chadha, a bachelor, says he has been deluged with comments from women followers. "Recently, a woman tagged him on Twitter, asking him to marry her. Chadha said the economy was not doing good so it was not the right time to get married," his social media manager was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"When he went to a school for a meeting recently, a teacher said 'If I had a daughter, I would have got her married to you'," another member told PTI.

On Tuesday, a report was shared on the 31-year-old AAP leader's Instagram feed that said he was flooded with marriage proposals. "Please don't get married... I would be heartbroken," a woman wrote in the comments section. Some of the users replied with heart emojis.

On Twitter, another woman shared a story on Mr Chadha and wrote: "MOST Eligible Bachelor around."

Mr Chadha - known for his wit - had last year unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from South Delhi. This time, he is pitted against BJP veteran RP Singh, an advertising professional from the same neighbourhood, and Congress''s Rocky Tuseed, 25, the youngest candidate in this election.