<i> "Acha Sila Diya Tune </i>...": Raghav Chadha's Jibe At Centre On US Tariffs

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday took a filmy potshot at the BJP-led Centre after US administration imposed 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India.

Raghav Chadha stated that India had left no stone unturned to maintain the friendship with US, even removing a 'Google tax' to protect the interests of American companies but gained nothing in return.

Speaking on the US imposing 26 per cent "reciprocal" tariff on India, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "We used to listen to a song 'acha sila diya tune mere pyar ka'... India left no stone unturned to maintain the friendship. Even the Union finance minister removed a tax called the 'Google tax' to protect the interests of American companies. But what did we get in response to that?... It will have a huge impact on our companies..."

Meanwhile, India has said that it will review and assess the impact of reciprocal tariffs. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary speaking to reporters in the national capital said, "For Donald Trump, it's America First, and for Modi ji, it's India First. We will analyse it first, then assess its impact and see how to deal with it."

On April 2, US President Trump announced a widespread imposition of tariffs on countries worldwide. In February, soon after taking charge for the second time, Trump outlined a new trade policy focused on fairness and reciprocity and said that the US would implement reciprocal tariffs, charging other countries the same tariffs they impose on American goods.

Trump emphasised that tariffs would address unfair trade practices, including non-monetary barriers, subsidies, and VAT systems, while encouraging foreign countries to either reduce or eliminate tariffs against the US.

As per the announcements, import tariffs on other major countries are China (34 per cent), the European Union (20 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), Taiwan (32 per cent), Japan (24 per cent), India (26 per cent), the United Kingdom (10 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), Pakistan (29 per cent), Sri Lanka (44 per cent), and Israel (17 per cent).

Under the imposed tariffs, goods from India will face a 27 per cent tariff on steel, aluminium, and auto-related goods and no tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, copper, or energy products.

According to experts, the tariffs imposed on Indian goods exported to the US present a dual-edged scenario for India's manufacturing sector.

On the one hand, the relatively lower tariffs on Indian goods compared to those from China, Thailand, and Vietnam create a favourable arbitrage opportunity for Indian exports.

For the remaining products, India will be taxed a reciprocal tariff of 27 per cent.

