Delhi Doctor Gave 'Shock Therapy' To Homosexuals, Summoned By Court

A doctor, who terms homosexuality as "genetic mental disorder" and uses electric shock to "treat" gay and lesbian people, has been summoned by a Delhi court as an accused for violating norms.

Though Dr P K Gupta was denied by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), he was still indulging in this bizarre practice. The court took note of a complaint against the doctor by the DMC, which claimed that he was using "hormonal and shock therapy" to provide treatment.

The complaint said the DMC had in 2016 denied the doctor from practising in Delhi and as he was still projecting himself as a doctor, he was liable for prosecution.

Referring to the articles, the complaint had said Gupta believed in exploring evidence of childhood psychological damage before starting the treatment.

The court said that PK Gupta, running a super speciality clinic in Karol Bagh area, was charging Rs. 4,500 for 15 minutes counselling, after which he would decide to go for "hormonal therapy or psychological therapy."

When the DMC issued notice to the doctor PK Gupta had said he was not registered with the council and was not liable to respond.

Metropolitan magistrate Abhilash Malhotra said treatment given by doctors as a part of "conversion therapy" was not recognised either by medical science or by legislature.

Conversion therapy is an attempt to change a person's sexual orientation using psychological or spiritual interventions.

The court summoned the doctor as accused. "It is amply clear that the legislature in its prudence and vision did not thought sexual orientation to be part of mental illness. Accordingly, it is clear that the treatment given by the doctors as a part of 'conversion therapy' is not recognised either by the medicine or by the legislation," the magistrate said.

The court, in its summons, also referred to the judgement on homosexuality delivered by the Supreme Court which had decriminalised consensual sexual acts between two adults in private.

According to the news report, some doctors including PK Gupta were using hormonal therapy, shock treatment and medications to treat homosexuals as if they are suffering from some disease.

