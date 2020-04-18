Delhi Doctor Commits Suicide, Blamed AAP MLA In Note: Police

A case against Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal has been registered (File)

A Delhi doctor, 52, on Saturday committed suicide allegedly because of harassment by an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, the police said. In his two-page note, the man alleged the ruling party leader and his associate were trying to extort money from him, and they targeted his business interests when he refused to pay.

The victim, Rajendra Singh, a resident of Delhi's Neb Sarai area, owned a water-tanker service. He was found hanging in his room by his tenant, police said.

In his two-page suicide note, he blamed Devli MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar for his death, the police said.

The police have also recovered a personal diary in which he apparently wrote an account of the alleged harassment.

The victim in the diary entry wrote that he had rented the Delhi Jal Board his tankers, and Mr Jarwal was demanding extortion money for it. He also said that when he refused to pay the MLA had the tankers removed from DJB service. He also wrote that he was getting death threats.

The body was sent to AIIMS for postmortem, police said.

A case of extortion, abetment of suicide and threat has been registered against the Deoli MLA and his associate.

In 2018, Mr Jarwal was convicted of intimidating a woman in a case.