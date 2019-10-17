Delhi Doctor Arrested On Charges Of Raping Woman

The doctor was arrested on Saturday after the woman approached police and registered a case.

A doctor working with a city hospital was arrested after a 27-year-old married woman alleged that he raped her after offering her a drink laced with sedatives at his house in Gautam Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that he raped her in May this year and since then he blackmailed her with her obscene photographs that he had clicked, a senior police official said.

The woman was working with a pharma company and came in contact with the doctor following official meetings, the officer said.

The woman said that after a few meetings, the doctor advised her to appear for a government examination and offered to teach her along with a few other students.

He then asked her to come to his rented house in Gautam Nagar where on May 10, he offered her a drink laced with sedatives. When she passed out, he raped her, police said.

